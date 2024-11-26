Pakistan Protests: PTI Supporters March Towards Islamabad, Demanding Imran Khan's Release

Hundreds of PTI supporters marched towards Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on Monday, demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. As the protests escalated, Pakistan security measures were heightened, with authorities imposing a strict lockdown, setting up barricades, and deploying security forces to block the demonstrators. Violent clashes broke out between Khan’s supporters and the police, resulting in the death of one officer and injuries to many on both sides.

The ongoing Pakistan protests reflect the growing unrest surrounding Imran Khan’s detention. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party founded by Khan, has vowed to press on with its demonstrations until Khan is freed, despite multiple obstacles. The PTI demonstration was initially scheduled for November 24 but was delayed after a ruling by the Islamabad High Court deemed the protest unlawful.

PTI Supporters March on Islamabad

PTI supporters are determined to reach Islamabad and stage a sit-in protest outside the parliament until their demands for Khan’s release are met. On Monday, PTI officials confirmed that the convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had entered the outskirts of Islamabad, while others are expected to follow as soon as obstacles are cleared. The party has promised that the march will continue "like tsunami waves" every day until Khan’s release is secured.

Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, also participated in the protest, addressing the crowd near Hazara Interchange. She vowed to stay at the protest site "until Imran is with us" and urged the supporters to remain steadfast. "This is not just about my husband, but about the future of our country," she said, calling for unity among the protesters.

Clashes and Violence

As the protestors advanced, Pakistan security measures intensified, with police using tear gas to disperse crowds. Violent confrontations erupted, especially near Attock, where demonstrators threw stones and set toll booths on fire. In retaliation, PTI supporters deployed large industrial fans to counteract the effects of the tear gas. The clashes have led to multiple injuries on both sides, and at least 80 arrests have been reported, particularly in Punjab.

PTI leaders, including Shaukat Yousafzai, confirmed the slow progress of the protest due to the large size of the convoys and the ongoing obstacles. He stated that police had retreated when they encountered the massive rally and that they would continue the march "peacefully but at any cost." Yousafzai condemned the government, accusing it of focusing on violence rather than addressing the political demands of the public.





Government Response to the Protest

The Pakistani government has rejected the demonstration as unlawful and continues to block roads leading to Islamabad’s red zone. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that arrests would be made for anyone attempting to enter the capital, citing security concerns, particularly with the scheduled visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Pakistan security measures also included detaining dozens of Khan’s supporters, with approximately 80 arrests made during Sunday’s protests in Punjab.

Azma Bukhari, the Punjab Information Minister, dismissed the protest as a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and questioned its effectiveness. She also criticized the timing of the Khan political rallies, which coincided with an important diplomatic visit. However, PTI leaders remain resolute, insisting that the march will continue until Imran Khan and other political prisoners are released.

The Political Fallout and Imran Khan’s Legal Battle

The PTI demonstration is part of a broader movement by Khan’s supporters following his removal from office in 2022 through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Khan, who has faced multiple legal challenges—including charges of corruption and incitement to violence—has claimed that his detention is politically motivated. His supporters see his imprisonment as a result of opposition from Pakistan's military establishment, which has long had a strained relationship with the former Prime Minister.

The political unrest stemming from Imran Khan’s imprisonment is showing no signs of easing. Khan political rallies across the country continue to gain momentum, with PTI supporters calling for an end to what they view as the political victimization of their leader. The outcome of these protests and the government’s response will likely have significant consequences for the political future of Pakistan.