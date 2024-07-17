Philippines waives visa for cruise tourists

Manila: The Philippines has launched the cruise visa waiver programme to make entry into the country easier for visa-required foreigners vacationing on board cruise ships, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Wednesday.

"The cruise visa waiver programme supports our goal of making the Philippines the cruise hub of Asia," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

"The cruise visa waiver is a significant step in revitalizing our tourism industry after the pandemic. It ensures that cruise tourists can easily visit and enjoy our beautiful country," Tansingco said, reported Xinhua news agency.

In 2023, the Philippines welcomed 123 port calls, bringing in over 101,000 passengers. With the new programme in place, the country is projected to see 117 cruise calls with an estimated 118,000 passengers in 2024, the BI said in a statement.

The programme allows visa-required foreign nationals to enter the Philippines for a limited duration, strictly for cruise tourism purposes. The cruise visa waiver is non-convertible and non-extendable, and would require the bearer to arrive and depart on the same cruise ship, the bureau said.