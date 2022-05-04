PM Modi, Danish counterpart talk on Ukraine war, Green Energy

Copenhagen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen exchanged perspectives on the Ukraine war and appealed for an immediate ceasefire as well as return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis. Frederiksen, meanwhile, said she hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

"We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis," Modi said, while addressing a press conference soon after the talks. Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings".

"My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said.

The two leaders also stressed on ensuring a "free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific region during their talks in Copenhagen. Modi arrived at the Danish capital on the second leg of his 'three-day, three-nation' Europe tour. He held talks with Frederiksen at her official residence Marienborg. India, which shares strong bilateral relations with Russia, has not openly condemned the Ukraine war in strong language but has chosen to call for ceasefire and diplomatic talks to resolve the issue.

Frederiksen said the two leaders also discussed the consequences of war crimes committed against civilians and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "The reports on killings of civilians in Bucha are deeply shocking. We have condemned these killings and we stress the need for an independent investigation," she added.

During delegation level talks led by Modi and Frederiksen, India and Denmark reviewed progress in the Green Strategic Partnership. They also discussed wide-ranging cooperation in areas of skill development, climate, renewable energy, Arctic, P2P ties among others.