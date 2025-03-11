PM Modi gifts 'Maha Kumbh Jal' to Mauritius President in Port Louis

Port Louis: In a heartfelt gesture that further strengthens historical and civilizational ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool in Port Louis and gifted him the holy Ganga water from Maha Kumbh which concluded on February 26 and saw more than 660 million pilgrims gather at the Triveni Sangam Prayagraj, making it the largest human gathering in the world.

Gokhool was unanimously elected as the new President of Mauritius in December, succeeding Prithvirajsing Roopun whose term of office ended on December 2, 2024.

A former Minister of Education, Gokhool is a distinguished statesman whose illustrious career spans across academia, public service, and politics. He is also hosting a State lunch in honour of the visiting Indian PM.

Earlier, beginning his engagements after arriving on a two-day State visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago at the invitation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM Modi paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister and the founding father of Mauritius, at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden in Port Louis. He also paid homage to former President and former Prime Minister of Mauritius Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

"Paid homage to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth, two great leaders who have made indelible contributions to Mauritius' progress," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi laid a wreath at the memorial and also planted a tree along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

"Humbled by the heartfelt gesture of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, in taking part in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' — a tribute to nature, motherhood and sustainability. His support stands tall as a symbol of our shared commitment to a greener and better future," he said.

Before holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam in the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Mauritius. Prime Minister Ramgoolam will also be hosting a State banquet in honour of PM Modi on Tuesday evening.

On the second and final day of his two-day State Visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius on Wednesday as the chief guest.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Mauritius since 2015 when he had outlined India's Vision SAGAR - Security and growth for All in the Region - which along with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'Think West' policy and 'Connect Central Asia' policy continues to guide New Delhi's approach to the neighbourhood and beyond while strengthening historical and civilizational ties at the same time.

On the sidelines of various events, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet leaders of several political parties in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his two-day visit to Mauritius as a "wonderful opportunity" to engage with a valued ally and strengthen bilateral ties.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted after landing in Port Louis early Tuesday morning, "Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors."

A gathering of 200 dignitaries, including MPs, MLAs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and religious leaders, also extended their welcome to the Prime Minister.

Adding to the spirited reception, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Oberoi Hotel in Port Louis, welcoming PM Modi with 'Dhols' and garlands.



