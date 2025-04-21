Pope Francis: A people's pontiff, a committed voice for peace and understanding

New Delhi: The first Pope from the Americas, from the Jesuit order, the first non-European in around 1,300 years (though the 12th overall), Cardinal Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio's choice of St Francis of Assisi as his pontifical name displayed the thrust of his vision and intention to revitalise the Catholic Church and espouse peace and justice all around the world.

Though his own order also had a saint - St Francis Xavier, Pope Francis (1936-2025) chose to be named after the Saint of Assisi, venerated even beyond his own faith for his spurning of material comfort, stressing compassion for the weak, safeguarding nature, and founding an order with its stress on poverty, peace, and charity. Interestingly, St Francis of Assisi was Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite Christian saint.

Born in Buenos Aires to an Italian family that had emigrated to escape Benito Mussolini's fascist rule, Pope Francis had a normal primary education before attending a technical secondary school from which he secured a chemical technician's diploma. After stints as a bouncer and janitor, he spent some years in the food section of a laboratory before religion beckoned after he overcame a serious illness in his early 20s.

After education in a seminary, he joined the Society of Jesus as a novice in March 1958, officially became a Jesuit in March 1960 and after a further spell of studying and teaching, took final vows in April 1973.

He rose steadily through the church hierarchy, being named Auxiliary Bishop of Buenos Aires in 1992, the coadjutor Archbishop in 1997, and the Archbishop in 1998 -- a post he continued to hold till he became Pope despite being appointed a Cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 2001. As the Archbishop, he established new parishes, formed a commission on divorces, and sought to increase the church's presence in the slums of Buenos Aires.

Personally, he sought to set an example by living in a small apartment rather than the bishop's lavish residence, using public transportation, and cooking his own meals.

Ascending the papacy as the 266th holder of the post after the sudden resignation of Benedict XVI (2005-13) though he had emerged a frontrunner in the 2005 conclave to elect Pope John Paul II's successor, Pope Francis became the most famous Argentine since Juan and Eva Peron, Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara, Diego Maradonna, and Gabriela Sabatini.

However, this was in his own right for his humility and openness, focus on mercy, concern for the poor and social justice, stress on inter-faith dialogue and a perceived liberal bent despite his conservatism in doctrine.

As the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis made women full members of various dicasteries (departments) in the Vatican, called for more sympathy toward members of the LGBTQ community, and held while same-sex unions could not be blessed, the individuals concerned can be blessed in a non-liturgical context.

He also called for decentralisation of church governance away from the Vatican and decision-making in dialogue with the people.

Like his 13th-century namesake, he opposed unrestrained capitalism, consumerism, and unchecked development, and stressed love and charity. He also sought action on climate change, termed the death penalty "evil" and expressed the Church's commitment to its abolition, espoused the decriminalisation of homosexuality, criticised the rise of right-wing populism, and supported the cause of refugees, terming their protection a "duty of civilisation".

In practical developments, he helped to restore full diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba and negotiated a deal with China to define how much influence the Communist Party has in appointing Chinese bishops.

He was also active in interfaith dialogue. In May 2014, Pope Francis visited Israel and the Palestinian territories and offered symbolic gestures to both sides, meeting top Islamic and Jewish clerics.

In February 2019, Francis visited Abu Dhabi and became the first pope to celebrate Mass on the Arabian Peninsula. He visited Iraq in 2021 and met Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The Pope also tried to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine, but without any success.

In his final message on Easter Sunday, which would turn out to be his last public event, his address "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) called for peace worldwide, global disarmament and release of prisoners.

Reiterating his appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the hostages, and access to humanitarian aid, the Pope also called for breaking down the physical, political, economic and spiritual barriers which divide society.

He appealed to the nations to use their resources not for rearmament, but to combat hunger, development, and care for one another.

"The principle of humanity never fails to be the hallmark of our daily actions," the Pope said, in words that could be his epitaph.