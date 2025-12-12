Poster worth a thousand words’

Washington: The recent carpooling picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin found a place at US Congress discussion on India-US ties.

“This poster is worth a thousand words," said US representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, pointing towards the image, as she went on to slam the Trump administration's foreign policy towards India.

"Trump's policies towards India can only be described as cutting our nose to spite our face... Being a coercive partner has a cost," she said. "You do not get a Nobel Peace Prize by driving US strategic partners into the arms of our adversaries," Dove said in a pointed attack at Trump's demands for the peace prize for what he has repeatedly claimed for having stopped eight wars, including India and Pakistan."

We must move with incredible urgency to mitigate the damage that this administration has done to the US-India partnership and return to the cooperation that is essential to US prosperity, security, and global leadership," she added. These comments were delivered during the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia’s hearing on 'The US-India Strategic Partnership: Securing a Free and Open Indo-Pacific'.