US President Donald Trump To Hold Virtual G7 Summit Tomorrow

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a videoconference with G7 leaders on Thursday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and to coordinate responses of various countries, according to the White House.

President Trump, as the head of G7 this year, had planned to hold the 2020 summit at the Presidential retreat of Camp David in Maryland in June. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump moved the G7 conference to a virtual setting, media reports said.

G7 Nations

The group of seven nations comprises the United States of America, Britain, France, Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada. All the seven nations have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through all continents.

President Trump is reported to have spoken to his counterpart from France Emanuel Macron on Tuesday, with regard to the virtual G7 Summit. The discussion is reported to have focused on the Coronavirus outbreak and efforts to combat it collectively.

G7 will focus on a coordinated approach to battle the Coronavirus crisis and its economic impact. Other sectors including healthcare, humanitarian assistance, finance, science and technology will also feature in the talks, according to media reports.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on world economy and ways of reviving it going forward, are also reported to have featured in the discussion between President Trump and the French President.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain has only recently recovered from Coronavirus. He was in the ICU for some time.