  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Israel for "Cold-Blooded Murder" of Palestinians, Calls it Genocide

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Israel for Cold-Blooded Murder of Palestinians, Calls it Genocide
x
Highlights

Priyanka Gandhi condemns Israel for the "cold-blooded murder" of 400 Palestinians, calling it genocide and praising Palestinian resilience.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Israeli government for the "cold-blooded murder" of over 400 Palestinian civilians, including 130 children, in recent airstrikes. She accused Israel of showing a blatant disregard for humanity and described their actions as revealing "weakness" and "cowardice."

In a post on X, she stated, “The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians, including children, proves that humanity means nothing to them.” Gandhi also criticized Western powers for either failing to recognize or for being complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

Referring to Israel’s actions as criminal, she praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, stating, “Their bravery prevails despite unimaginable suffering.”

Her comments follow Israel's airstrikes on Gaza earlier this week, which broke a ceasefire agreement in place since January, causing significant loss of life. Priyanka Gandhi had also expressed her support for Palestine during the Winter Session of Parliament, carrying a bag adorned with symbols of Palestinian solidarity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick