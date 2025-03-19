Priyanka Gandhi Slams Israel for "Cold-Blooded Murder" of Palestinians, Calls it Genocide

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the Israeli government for the "cold-blooded murder" of over 400 Palestinian civilians, including 130 children, in recent airstrikes. She accused Israel of showing a blatant disregard for humanity and described their actions as revealing "weakness" and "cowardice."

In a post on X, she stated, “The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians, including children, proves that humanity means nothing to them.” Gandhi also criticized Western powers for either failing to recognize or for being complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

Referring to Israel’s actions as criminal, she praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, stating, “Their bravery prevails despite unimaginable suffering.”

Her comments follow Israel's airstrikes on Gaza earlier this week, which broke a ceasefire agreement in place since January, causing significant loss of life. Priyanka Gandhi had also expressed her support for Palestine during the Winter Session of Parliament, carrying a bag adorned with symbols of Palestinian solidarity.