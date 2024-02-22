  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

PTI to hold intra-party elections on March 3

PTI to hold intra-party elections on March 3
x
Highlights

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold intra-party polls on March 3.

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to hold intra-party polls on March 3.

Previous intra-party polls were declared unconstitutional by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court, Dawn reported.

The Supreme Court had stripped PTI of its electoral symbol bat, forcing hundreds of party members to contest February 8 general elections as independent candidates.

Several PTI-backed candidates managed to secure win in the polls and have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure reserved seats.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X