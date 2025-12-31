Ready for another year of even stronger ties with India: US Embassy

New Delhi: The US Embassy in India on Wednesday shared glimpses of significant agreements and interactions that took place between Washington and New Delhi in 2025, expressing hope that 2026 will be another year of "even stronger" bilateral ties.

The video shared by US Embassy in India showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House during former's visit to Washington earlier this year. The two leaders can be seen talking with each other at the White House.

The video also shows glimpses of meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting besides the two nations signing a 10-year Update of the Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

The video featured moments from US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India and PM Modi hosting him, his wife Usha Vance and their children at his official residence during the visit.

US and India collaborated on space and earth science as they launched Nisar into space with the Trump administration also appointing Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India.

While sharing the video on X, US Embassy in India stated, "New year loading... but first, the rewind! Take a look back at the top moments that shaped the US-India partnership this year, while we get ready for another year of even stronger US India ties."

Earlier this month, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Trump with both leaders discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments. During the call, PM Modi and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The two leaders reviewed the progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century.

They discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests.



