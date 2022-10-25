Rishi to Maharishi

London: Rishi Sunak on Tuesday took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister with a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs "above politics" and "fix the mistakes" made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

Sunak started delivering on his promise that "work would begin immediately" within an hour of his meeting with King Charles II. Sources said he has asked for the resignation of several members of Liz Truss's team of ministers as a precursor to the announcement of his new cabinet.

So far three ministers have been asked to step down. Among them are Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis and Development minister Vicky Ford, sources said. Reports indicate that Jeremy Hunt will stay on as the finance minister.

In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, the new Prime Minister said that he takes over at a time when the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Sunak asserted that he is "not daunted" by the high office he has accepted and hopes to live up to its demands. "I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite in fact, but mistakes nonetheless," he said about his predecessor Liz Truss.

"And I have been elected as leader of my party, and your prime minister in part, to fix them. And that work begins immediately," Sunak said as he sought to bring stability to the UK after months of political and economic turmoil. "I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you," Sunak, the second prime minister in as many months and the third this year. Sunak, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, warned of "difficult decisions to come" and pointed to his record as chancellor of exchequer during the pandemic to promise that he will bring that "same compassion" to the challenges ahead. "

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Narayana Murthy said in first first reaction. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.