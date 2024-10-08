Romania's Liberal Party cuts ties with ruling coalition, remains in government

Bucharest: Romania's National Liberal Party (PNL) has severed political ties with its coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), but will remain in government, PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said.

Ciuca said on Monday that political dialogue with the PSD had ceased, but the Liberals would stay in power to "protect democracy and freedom" ahead of the upcoming elections and ensure that the PSD has no control over key issues like a flat tax and financial management.

"There is no longer a way of dialogue with the PSD," he told local media B1 TV station, adding that he would not respond to any communication from Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the PSD leader.

Ciuca also voiced concerns about a possible PSD alliance with the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians and dismissed any future coalition with the PSD after the elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The split intensifies the political climate as Romania gears up for its presidential elections, set for November 2024.

Current President Klaus Iohannis, also from the PNL, is ineligible for re-election after serving two terms.

Ciuca and Ciolacu are expected to be key contenders in the race.