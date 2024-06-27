  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Russia considers changes to its nuclear doctrine: Deputy FM

Russia considers changes to its nuclear doctrine: Deputy FM
x
Highlights

Changes may be made to the Russian nuclear doctrine in light of the Ukraine war, local media reported on Thursday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Moscow: Changes may be made to the Russian nuclear doctrine in light of the Ukraine war, local media reported on Thursday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov said that "further clarifications" would probably be made to the doctrine to reflect the experience from the Ukrainian war "when the classic old interpretation of nuclear deterrence did not work properly," RIA Novosti reported.

Russia is ready to do everything to ensure its security, and "Western provocateurs" must understand this, Ryabkov added as reported by Xinhua news agency report.

He also noted, however, that everything must be done to prevent a slide into the use of nuclear weapons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X