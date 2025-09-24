Russia Dismisses Trump’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Remark Amid Ongoing War

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sparked headlines after calling Russia a “paper tiger” that has been “fighting aimlessly” in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s reaction, however, was unexpectedly calm. This episode highlights the complex relationship between Trump and Moscow, adding another layer to the Russia Ukraine war update.

In his remarks, Trump suggested Ukraine could take back all its occupied territory and even said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they entered allied airspace. These Trump Russia war comments raised eyebrows in Moscow.

Yet Russia’s official response was measured. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Trump’s “paper tiger” remark, saying: “Russia is no way a tiger. It is more associated with a bear. And there is no such thing as a paper bear.” On Ukraine, Peskov insisted it was wrong to believe Kyiv could regain territory through fighting.

Russian media suggested that Moscow does not take Trump’s words as final. Outlets like Izvestiya wrote that Trump often reflects the views of the last person he spoke to—in this case, Ukrainian President Zelensky. Russia believes it can still persuade Trump to see its side. Peskov added that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN to present Russia’s stance.

Part of the reason for Moscow’s calm reaction is that Trump’s comments carried no threats—no sanctions, no ultimatums, no deadlines. Trump even said he would decide in a month whether he still trusts President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Russia faces growing economic strain. Sanctions, war costs, and Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries have hit hard, with some regions reporting fuel shortages. The finance ministry now plans to raise VAT from 20% to 22% to support defence spending.

For now, despite Trump’s Russia Trump paper tiger comments, Moscow seems determined to continue the war.