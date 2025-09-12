Russia Halts Peace Negotiations with Ukraine, Citing European Interference

In comments reported by Reuters on Friday, the Kremlin said Russia pauses talks were in a state of hiatus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said channels of communication with Kyiv were open but it was “more accurate to say that there is a pause” in the actual process of holding talks.

Putin, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Thursday, had also said there was a chance for the through Ukraine war diplomacy “if common sense prevails.” He added however that the Europe Russia tensions would continue to be fought “by force of arms” without a breakthrough.

The Russian president sounded a more positive note later on Friday in Beijing, after inking a new gas pipeline deal with China. Putin said there was “a certain light at the end of the tunnel.” The agreement had been driven by the “sincere desire” of US President Donald Trump to put pressure on both sides to find a settlement, he claimed.

Putin also said he would be prepared to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow if a meeting could be “well prepared” and was deemed to have the potential to produce “tangible results.” Ukraine’s foreign minister called the idea of hosting talks in Moscow “unacceptable” hours later.

Zelenskyy has been continuing to call on the US and its European allies to ramp up sanctions on Russia, while also reaching out to Putin for direct talks. Trump, staking his claim as a mediator in the crisis, has also voiced support for a leaders’ summit, but warned of further sanctions on Moscow if diplomacy does not work.