Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Russia logs highest-ever daily Covid deaths

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having Covid-19 on a stretcher at a hospital in Moscow, Russia (AP Photo)
x

Medical workers carry a patient suspected of having Covid-19 on a stretcher at a hospital in Moscow, Russia (AP Photo)

Highlights

Russia has registered its highest single-day coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic early last year

Moscow: Russia has registered its highest single-day coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, the country's official monitoring and response centre said.

The centre said on Tuesday that 652 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall death toll to 134,545, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the same period, the country also logged 20,616 new cases, taking the total infection tally to 5,493,557, while the number of recoveries increased to 4,984,037.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,209 new cases, taking its total to 1,352,392.

Around 23 million Russian citizens have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to date, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, adding that there have been no reports of fatalities linked to the jabs .

According to official data, 38,440,164 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia so far.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X