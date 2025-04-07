Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Visas for India, 13 Other Countries Ahead of Hajj 2025

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of certain visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, ahead of the Hajj 2025 season. This restriction, covering Umrah, business, and family visit visas, will remain in place until mid-June, coinciding with the conclusion of the pilgrimage in Makkah.

The affected countries include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco. The measure is aimed at preventing individuals from attempting to perform Hajj without proper registration, which has previously led to overcrowding and safety concerns.

According to Saudi authorities, this ban follows instances where foreign nationals entered Saudi Arabia on Umrah or visit visas and overstayed to participate in Hajj without authorization. Such unauthorized participation contributed to dangerous overcrowding, as seen in the tragic 2024 Hajj, where at least 1,200 pilgrims lost their lives.

Saudi Arabia operates a quota system for Hajj, assigning specific pilgrimage slots to each country to regulate the number of pilgrims. Those entering illegally bypass this system. Additionally, the government cited concerns over illegal employment, with some travelers using business or family visas for unauthorized work, causing disruptions in the labor market.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that the visa suspension is not politically motivated but a logistical measure to ensure a safer and more organized pilgrimage. Violators of the new rules may face a five-year ban from entering the kingdom.

However, diplomatic visas, residency permits, and specific Hajj visas are not affected by the ban. Hajj 2025 is scheduled for June 4-9.