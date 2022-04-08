Separatist commander says missile strike on railway station is Ukrainian "provocation" - TASS
Highlights
A commander from the self-proclaimed Donestsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said a missile strike on Friday on a railway station in Kramatorsk...
A commander from the self-proclaimed Donestsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said a missile strike on Friday on a railway station in Kramatorsk where about 30 people were killed was a Ukrainian "provocation", the TASS news agency reported.
Ukraine's state railway company said two Russian missiles had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk being used by civilians trying to evacuate from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
Next Story