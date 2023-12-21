  • Menu
Seven soldiers killed in landmine explosion in Syria

Damascus: Seven soldiers were killed and 10 others wounded when a landmine tore into a military bus in Syria's Homs province on Thursday, the media reported.

According to the pro-government Sham FM radio, the landmine ripped through the military bus, which usually transports soldiers in and out of their workplace, near the T-3 oil field near the city of Palmyra in Homs.

It did not give more details but previous similar attacks have largely been carried out by remnants of the Islamic State (IS) group in the remote desert region east of Homs, Xinhua news agency reported.

