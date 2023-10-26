Sex party scandal: Vatican accepts Bishop’s resignation

Rome: A Polish bishop, whose diocese was reportedly the scene of a sex party organised by priests, has resigned, the Vatican said .

The Pope has accepted the resignation of a Polish bishop, whose diocese has been plagued by allegations of a sex party with a male prostitute hosted in a priest’s residence. The bishop tendered his resignation after a months-long investigation into the incident.

According to The New York Times, Grzegorz Kaszak, the bishop of Sosnowiec in southwestern Poland, announced his departure after one of his priests was placed under criminal investigation in connection with reports last month that he had organised a sex party during which a male prostitute lost consciousness from an overdose of erectile dysfunction pills.

The priest who organised the gathering in his church apartment was identified by the diocese only as Father Tomasz Z.

According to the News Agency Reuters, one of the partygoers called an ambulance, but when paramedics arrived, they were refused entry and were only able to attend to the man after police were called.