Shakira, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn concerts at Fenway Park canceled over stage safety failure

In a disappointing turn of events for fans, three major concerts scheduled for this week at Boston's iconic Fenway Park were abruptly canceled due to serious stage safety concerns.

Live Nation confirmed that performances by global superstar Shakira, country music heavyweight Jason Aldean, and legendary duo Brooks & Dunn were called off after a routine safety inspection revealed that key structural components of the stage were not up to code.

“All team members are safe,” the event promoter stated, adding that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of performers, crew, and attendees.

Shakira was set to launch the 2025 Fenway Concert Series on Thursday night as part of her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry) tour. Her excitement had been palpable just the day before, when she posted on X about her Boston show, teasing surprise appearances by will.i.am and Wyclef Jean.

Aldean and Brooks & Dunn were scheduled to co-headline Friday night’s show. It would have been their first time sharing the Fenway stage. Aldean, who is currently on his "Full Throttle Tour 2025", had called the opportunity to play alongside Brooks & Dunn “one for the ages.”

According to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, the cancelations were triggered when parts of the stage reportedly collapsed during rehearsals. A subsequent inspection by Boston's Inspectorial Services found the structure to be unsafe for use.

Fenway Park and the performers shared statements confirming the cancelations, with refund information provided for ticket holders.

Disappointed fans, some of whom had traveled from out of state or even overseas, had already begun arriving at the venue when news broke. “We just got the news that the concert has been canceled like nine minutes ago,” said a fan from Colombia. Another attendee, attending what would have been their first-ever concert at the age of 63, shared their dismay with local news outlet WBZ.

This marks yet another delay for Shakira’s fans, some of whom had already rescheduled plans after her earlier tour date shifts.

Representatives for the performers and Boston city officials have not yet commented further on the incident.

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.