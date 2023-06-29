  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Shanghai records rare high temperatures amid rainy season

Shanghai records rare high temperatures amid rainy season
x
Highlights

Shanghai has so far issued four yellow alerts for abnormally high temperatures this year, though it has entered the annual rainy season, known as "plum rain season" in China.

Shanghai has so far issued four yellow alerts for abnormally high temperatures this year, though it has entered the annual rainy season, known as "plum rain season" in China.

On Thursday morning, the city's major meteorological observatory issued this year's fourth yellow alert for high temperatures, the third-highest alert in China's four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, reports Xinhua news agency.

Shanghai is experiencing a rapid temperature rise and is expected to encounter a maximum daily temperature of over 35 degrees Celcius.

On June 17, Shanghai entered the annual plum rain season earlier than usual.

After two rounds of heavy rainfalls, the city began undergoing a temperature rise.

On Wednesday, the Xujiahui weather station in the city proper reported that its maximum temperature reached 35.8 degrees Celsius, making it Shanghai's hottest day this year.

Usually, it is rare to see such high-temperature days during the city's rainy season in summer.

However, Shanghai has recorded more and more hot days since the late 1980s.

Over the past decade, it experiences about two high-temperature days every plum rain season on average, said the city's weather authorities.

Shanghai will still be affected by the rainy season, as starting from Thursday, the city will go through a two-day strong convective weather, with lightning, thunderstorms, and even hail in some parts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X