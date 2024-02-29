Live
- India’s quest to reach beyond the horizon
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 1,294 cr under Rythu Bharosa, interest subvention
- Stand by Modi, shun Congress: MLA Harish
- HC declines writ by party seeking direction to EC to allot a common symbol
- Malayalam actor Lena reveals marriage with Gaganyaan fame Balakrishnan
- Insult to Indian scientists: Modi
- Human trials may reveal efficacy of cancer pill
- Shehbaz Sharif tipped to be Pak PM
- CBI or equivalent probe into ORR toll tenders
- Stop destruction of Andra Pradesh
Islamabad/Lahore: The parliamentary party of the PML-N headed by three-time former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday formally nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister to head a coalition government. The parliamentary members' meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was held in Islamabad with party supremo Nawaz Sharif, 74, in the chair.
