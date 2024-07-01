Live
Singapore police seize 1.28 mn fund for scam
Singapore : Singapore police blocked 40 suspicious bank accounts and seized over 1.28 million Singapore dollars (945,000 U.S. dollars) during an operation between June 20 and June 27, according to the latest statement from the police.
Acting on information provided by DBS Bank, the police arrested three suspects for involvement in scam-related activities, reported Xinhua news agency.
Another 37 suspects are assisting investigations for allowing scammers to open bank accounts with their identities.
The investigation is underway.
