Six injured in five-vehicle crash in Japan

Tokyo: Six people, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured following a five-vehicle crash in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday morning, officials said.

Around 8:30 am local time, the accident involving five passenger cars occurred on the Isewangan Expressway in Yatomi City, Aichi Prefecture, according to the fire department, Xinhua news agency reported.

The six people were taken to hospital, one of whom, a man, was seriously injured.

Local police were investigating the details of the accident.

Earlier on August 12, 2024, a multi-vehicle collision inside an expressway tunnel injured five people in the southwestern Japanese city of Tottori, with three in critical condition.

According to local authorities, the accident took place at around 11:20 a.m. local time, when a car and a truck collided head-on inside Yose Daiichi Tunnel on Tottori Expressway.



