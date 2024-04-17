Live
- Osey Arundhati title Song creates a Stir Online
- ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram on his birthday with the first glimpse of the highly anticipated Tamil film THANGALAAN
- Producer Venu Donepudi Started The Project With Working Title 'Journey To Ayodhya' On The Occasion Of Srirama Navami
- Actress Samyuktha Launches 'Adishakti': A Sacred Initiative for Women's Empowerment
- Nara Rohit’s 20th Film Sundarakanda, First Look Unveiled
- Samsung aims for Rs 10,000 cr revenue from its AI TV business in India
- World Heritage Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and All You Need to Know
- 10 killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Chernihiv: Zelensky
- Tourists In Kerala's Kochi City Accused of Destroying Pro-Palestine Boards
- Tragic Accident Claims Ten Lives On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
Just In
S.Korean envoy for Indo-Pacific discusses cooperation with Australian deputy secretary
South Korea's special representative for the Indo-Pacific held talks on Wednesday with an Australian Deputy Secretary to discuss security and cooperation in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.
Seoul: South Korea's special representative for the Indo-Pacific held talks on Wednesday with an Australian Deputy Secretary to discuss security and cooperation in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.
Chung Kee-yong and Elly Lawson, Deputy Secretary of the Strategic Planning and Coordination Group at the Australian department of foreign affairs, agreed to cooperate closely in implementing their Indo-Pacific strategies as partners sharing the same core values, Yonhap news agency reported.
The two sides also shared the need for "strategic communication" and "institutionalisation of cooperation," according to the Ministry.
Last August, Australia launched the Geostrategy and Partnerships Division to oversee partnerships with the US, the UK, Canada, South Korea and Japan, and to shape the work of the Quad, a grouping of the US, Japan, India and Australia.