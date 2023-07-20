SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed five acting ministers to overlook the subjects he handles before leaving for his first ever official visit to India since taking charge after a turbulent political change last year.

Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official state visit to India on Thursday on the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President appointed five acting ministers -- Shehan Semasinghe (Finance), Premitha Bandara Tennakoon (Defence), Dilum Amunugama (Investment Promotion), Kanaka Herath (Technology), and Anupa Pasqual (Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment) -- before leaving the country.

During his visit, Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold final round talks on a number of India-supported investments in the areas of energy, infrastructure and tourism.