  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India

SL Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed 5 interim ministers for his visit to India
x
Highlights

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed five acting ministers to overlook the subjects he handles before leaving for his first ever official visit to India since taking charge after a turbulent political change last year.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed five acting ministers to overlook the subjects he handles before leaving for his first ever official visit to India since taking charge after a turbulent political change last year.

Wickremesinghe left for a two-day official state visit to India on Thursday on the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The President appointed five acting ministers -- Shehan Semasinghe (Finance), Premitha Bandara Tennakoon (Defence), Dilum Amunugama (Investment Promotion), Kanaka Herath (Technology), and Anupa Pasqual (Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment) -- before leaving the country.

During his visit, Wickremesinghe is scheduled to hold final round talks on a number of India-supported investments in the areas of energy, infrastructure and tourism.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X