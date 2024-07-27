Live
- EAM launches special stamp in Laos representing treasures of Ramayana & Buddhism
- Paris Olympics: Sarabjot, Arjun fail to qualify for men's 10m Air Pistol final
- Heavy Rains Expected in AP, Telangana for next three days
- Officials Must Be Alert During CM’s Visit - Collector Badavath Santosh
- ICICI Bank posts 14.6 pc rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 11,059 crore
- Pallav Singh: More than just an obscene poet of 'Mirzapur 3'
- Aditya Birla Group’s foray into jewellery biz rides on rising incomes, bumper wedding market: Experts
- 'Apology not enough', Kerala HC orders 28 lawyers to offer free legal services for 6 months
- 11 pc of medical students register for 2025 state licensing exam in South Korea
- PIB counters Mamata’s claims of ‘microphone switched off’ at NITI Aayog meet, FM Sitharaman reacts
Just In
South Korea calls for sending 'united message' against North Korea nukes at ASEAN-led gathering
South Korea's top diplomat called for sending a "united message" against North Korea's nuclear development program at a foreign ministerial gathering led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday.
Seoul: South Korea's top diplomat called for sending a "united message" against North Korea's nuclear development program at a foreign ministerial gathering led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul made the call during the ASEAN Plus Three foreign ministers' meeting in Vientiane, noting that North Korea is causing uncertainties on the Korean Peninsula and the region through its provocations and military cooperation with Russia, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Member states need to send a stern and united message that North Korea's nuclear development will not be tolerated," Cho said during the ASEAN-led meeting that also involves South Korea, Japan and China.
Cho also said that the three-way cooperation among Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing serves to promote cooperation among ASEAN Plus Three members, hailing the three countries' trilateral summit in Seoul in May, which marked the first such meeting in more than four years.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described ASEAN Plus Three as a channel to lead cooperation in Northeast Asia, noting opportunities for cooperation despite changes to the international situation and challenges to the future of Northeast Asia.
ASEAN Plus Three, which launched in 1997, consists of the 10 ASEAN members, as well as South Korea, Japan and China, and has served as a framework to promote regional cooperation.