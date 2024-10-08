Live
South Korea to provide $500,000 in aid to flood-hit Nepal
South Korea will provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal to help its relief efforts following devastating floods and landslides, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
More than 200 people were killed and dozens remain unaccounted for in Nepal after ferocious monsoon rains caused massive floods and landslides last week, according to foreign media reports, Yonhap news agency reported.
"Our government hopes this aid will assist the recovery of the affected areas and help local residents return to their daily lives as soon as possible," the ministry said in a release.
"The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide $500,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal to support the latter’s ongoing relief efforts in response to the recent heavy rains," the ministry added.