Just In
South Korea, US begin large-scale joint air drills
Seoul: South Korea and the United States have kicked off major combined training involving five fighter wings to strengthen their multi-domain air operation and response capabilities, the South's Air Force said on Tuesday.
The five-day exercise, which runs through Friday, brings together some 200 aircraft, including the South's F-15K, FA-50, and KF-16 fighters, and the U.S. F-16 and A-10 fighters, Yonhap news agency reported.
It marks the first time that multiple fighter wings of the allies take part in around-the-clock air drills across the domains of air, land, and sea, it added.
The training, which continues for 120 consecutive hours, will involve exercises simulating an infiltration by enemy aircraft and those meant to enhance defence counter-air, air-interdiction, and airborne alert interdiction capabilities.
The Air Force said the ongoing training was organised in association with the Ulchi Freedom Shield, an annual summertime military exercise between South Korea and the US on an 11-day run through August 29.