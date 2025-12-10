Cyber crimes cost Odisha Rs 222 cr

Bhubaneswar: A total of 3,486 cyber crime cases involving forgery of Rs 222.09 crore were reported in Odisha in the last 16 months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday. In a written reply, Majhi said the State also recorded 69 digital arrest cases during the period.

As many as 727 persons involved in cyber fraud cases were arrested, and charge-sheets have been filed in 104 cases, he said. Of the Rs 222.09 crore lost to cyber fraud, police managed to return Rs 61.36 lakh to victims and seized bank accounts containing Rs 6.74 crore, the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, stated.

In a separate reply, Majhi said the government launched a state-wide Cyber Safety Campaign–2025 in October, with 33 police districts actively participating to enhance public awareness on digital security.

A fleet of 16 ‘Cyber Raths’ travelled across all districts, functioning as mobile awareness units to ensure wide outreach in both urban and rural areas, he said. Majhi informed the House that over 120 workshops on cyber safety and hygiene were conducted for students, professionals and the general public. More than 24 lakh citizens have participated in various awareness activities held under the campaign, including inaugurations, walkathons/cyclothons, seminars, street plays, workshops, spot quizzes, and public meetings, he added.