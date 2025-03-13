South Korean prosecution says 'no change' in decision not to appeal Yoon's release

Seoul: The South Korean prosecution said on Thursday that there is "no change" in its decision not to appeal the release of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol from jail.

The statement by the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) came a day after Chun Dae-yup, the chief of the National Court Administration, an arm of the Supreme Court, questioned the prosecution's decision, saying he believes it is necessary to receive the judgment of a higher court through an immediate appeal.

"There is no change in the prosecution's position," the SPO said in the statement.

"The question of appealing a (court) decision to cancel an arrest lies within the scope of the prosecution's work, and as long as the Prosecutor General made a quasi-judicial decision after careful consideration upon fully listening to the opinions of the investigation team and SPO leaders, there must be no wavering in the face of any external influence."

The prosecution has come under intense scrutiny after it released Yoon from a detention centre on Saturday following a court ruling that his detention had been invalid due to questions about the legality of the investigation and the exact time the prosecution filed its indictment.

By law, the prosecution has seven days, until Friday, to file an immediate appeal against the court decision, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Regarding the calculation method of the detention period and the immediate appeal system for arrest cancellations, we will consult with relevant institutions on ways to swiftly overhaul the relevant rules to remove controversy about legal interpretations and any unconstitutionality," the SPO said in the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea's acting Justice Minister Kim Seok-woo termed "unjust" a court's decision to release the impeached President from jail.

Yoon, who was detained in January on charges of inciting an insurrection through his failed bid to impose martial law on December 3, was released from jail last Saturday as the court allowed the suspended President to stand trial without detention, citing some questions over investigations into his charges.