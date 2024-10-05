Live
- Passengers rue limited view of scenic Western Ghats through shuttered windows
- Adopt natural farming to bring down cost of cultivation
- Rs 20, Rs 10 notes disappear from circulation
- Telangana State dances with dengue as cases see sharp spike
- Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- HC relief for YSRCP leader Sajjala
- Minister seeks suggestions for Swarnandhra-2047 document
- Relatives falsely declare living man dead to embezzle land compensation
- UoH collaborates with UK based biotech company
Just In
Sri Lanka frees 50 Indian fishermen
Highlights
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday released 50 Indian fishermen arrested by its Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, the Indian...
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday released 50 Indian fishermen arrested by its Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, the Indian mission here said. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.
"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X along with some photographs of the released fishermen.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS