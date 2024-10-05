  • Menu
Sri Lanka frees 50 Indian fishermen

Sri Lanka frees 50 Indian fishermen
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday released 50 Indian fishermen arrested by its Navy for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, the Indian mission here said. Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," the High Commission of India in Colombo posted on X along with some photographs of the released fishermen.

