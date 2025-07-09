Stopped a lot of fights: Trump

Washington: United States President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claim of brokering a truce between India and Pakistan on Monday, stating that his administration’s diplomatic efforts helped avert a potential war between the two countries. While speaking to reporters as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump emphasised he had warned both nations that he would not engage in trade deals if they continued to fight. “We stopped a lot of fights, very, very big one was India and Pakistan."

"We stopped that over trade,” Trump said.

“We are dealing with India and Pakistan. We said that we are not going to be dealing with you at all if you are gonna fight. They were maybe at a nuclear stage… Stopping that was really important,” he added.

Trump’s claims came as Netanyahu nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour the American leader has long coveted after one of his predecessors, Barack Obama, received it in 2009.

Netanyahu handed a copy of the nomination letter to Trump during their dinner at the White House and said, “The President has already realised great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He’s forging peace as we speak in one country, in one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it.”

Trump, who appeared to be surprised by the nomination, thanked the Israeli Prime Minister and said that he wasn’t aware of it. “Thank you very much. This I did not know. Wow, thank you very much. Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” said Trump.