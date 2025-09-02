Suzlon's S144 wind turbines record lowest carbon footprint

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Tuesday said its 'Made in India' wind turbine model, S144, has recorded the lowest product carbon footprint of 6.17 gCO₂ per kilowatt-hour of electricity generated.

This achievement has been independently verified by Indian Register Quality Systems (IRQS), a certification and testing organization, a company statement said.

"With the S144, we prove that world-class clean energy can be designed and built sustainably in India.

"Our next step is to move from lowest-carbon manufacturing to true circularity, setting new benchmarks for the renewable energy industry," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Recently, TÜV SÜD Poland, a globally renowned 150-year-old certification and testing organization, also verified S144 as a low-carbon footprint wind solution, the statement added.

Suzlon has redesigned the turbine to cut steel use by 2.5 times, incorporating recycled steel and scrap, while sourcing 83.25 per cent of components locally from Tier-1 Indian suppliers.

The use of low-carbon steel and renewable energy in manufacturing has further reduced emissions drastically, it said.

Additionally, Suzlon has been able to enhance the product lifecycle to 25 years, delivering long-term performance and advancing India's clean energy goals.