Syria's air defence respond to fresh Israeli attack

The Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli missile strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus, reported the state news agency SANA.

Explosions were heard in Damascus late Thursday evening after the Israeli attack and the firing of the Syrian air defence missiles, it said.

The Israeli attack targetted sites in the urban and rural areas of Damascus, according to the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites during the 11-year Syrian civil war under the pretext of targeting pro-Iran militias.