Tariffs on India vital for Ukraine peace
Team Trump tells US top court
Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration has told the Supreme Court that striking down tariffs on countries, including India, would expose the United States to trade retaliation and weaken its ability to secure peace abroad. In an appeal to the court, Solicitor General John Sauer urged the justices to preserve the duties that a lower court had found unlawful.
“The stakes in this case could not be higher,” the filing said, calling tariffs “a crucial aspect of our push for peace” in Ukraine and a shield against economic catastrophe.
The administration wrote in the filing, “We recently authorised tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine,” adding that removing them “would thrust America to the brink of an economic catastrophe.”