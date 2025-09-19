Telangana man fatally shot by U.S. police; family appeals to MEA for help in repatriating his remains

Telangana NRI news: Relatives of the deceased alleged that Telangana man shot dead US by the police in Santa Clara in California after a quarrel with his roommate last month and they wanted his body to be brought to the town where he was born.

According to them, Nizamuddin died last month but the exact details about the Indian killed in US police shooting incident were not known to them.

Nizamuddin’s father Mohammed Hasnuddin told media that he had come to know about the incident from one of his son’s friends. “According to him the quarrel was over a petty issue but we are yet to know the exact reason for the death,” he said.

Telangana family seeks MEA help and has received confirmation about the Indian community tragedy US on Thursday (September 18, 2025) morning. “I have come to know from my son’s friend that my son was shot dead by the Santa Clara Police and that his mortal remains are lying in a hospital there. I do not know what were the real reasons that police opened fire on him,” he said in a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister.

In the letter, the father appealed to the minister to direct the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco to extend all possible help to bring his son’s mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

Amjed Ullah Khan, media coordinator of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), who had shared the father’s letter to the media, has also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to come to the rescue of the grief-stricken family at the earliest.

Nizamuddin had moved to the US as a software professional after completing his Master’s degree.