Terrorism threat to Singapore remains high: report

Singapore: Terrorism threat to Singapore remains high despite no indication of an imminent attack, according to an official report Thursday.

The terrorism threat has been elevated since the Israel-Palestine conflict, with an uptick in anti-Singapore rhetoric on social media from regional extremist elements, according to the Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report 2024.

The primary threat driver in Singapore continues to be online self-radicalization. Singapore's Internal Security Department has dealt with three self-radicalization cases since last July. Two were boys, aged 14 and 16. The third was a 33-year-old female, the annual report showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict triggered the radicalization of the 14-year-old and 33-year-old. The 16-year-old was radicalized by far-right extremist ideologies, according to the report.

The Singaporean authority has dealt with 52 self-radicalized individuals, including 40 Singaporeans, since 2015.

