‘The earth in Gaza shook’, says Israel's Defence Minister

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, after ground forces pushed into Gaza and the military bombarded terror targets in the Strip overnight, media reported.
Tel Aviv: Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel has “moved to a new phase” in the war against Hamas, after ground forces pushed into Gaza and the military bombarded terror targets in the Strip overnight, media reported.
"The earth in Gaza shook,” Gallant is quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
“We attacked above ground and below ground, we attacked terror operatives of all ranks, at all places. The commands to the forces are clear: The operation will continue until a new order," he said, Times of Israel reported.
He added: “Regarding other areas, we are preparing to defend Israeli citizens, to safeguard their security. We are doing this in the north, the centre and everywhere.”
Gallant’s remarks came after he met with top security officials, including the heads of the IDF, Shin Bet and Mossad, Times of Israel reported.
The defence chief’s office said he laid out “the direction of action concerning the main efforts” in the war, including “the military effort, the effort to free the captives, the civil effort and the humanitarian effort".