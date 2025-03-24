Three-and-a-half-year-old in Cambodia dies of H5N1

Phnom Penh: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from northeast Cambodia's Kratie province had died from H5N1 human avian influenza, marking the third human death from the virus so far this year, said a statement released by the Ministry of Health.

Although a team of doctors had provided him with intensive care, the boy died on Sunday, a day after being hospitalized with critical conditions, the statement said, adding that the victim developed the symptoms of fever, cough, and dyspnea.

The ill-fated boy lived in Prek Ta Aim of Chetr Borei district's Bos Leav commune.

"According to queries, the patient's family raised chickens and about five chickens had died, as some others were sick, and his family members cooked the dead poultry for food," the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health authorities are looking into the source of the infection and are examining any suspected cases or people who have been in contact with the patient in order to prevent an outbreak in the community, it added.

Last month, a two-year-and-seven-month-old boy from southeast Cambodia's Prey Veng province had died of H5N1 avian influenza, becoming the second death in 2025.

The toddler lived in Ta Ngak village of Preah Sdach district's Romchek commune.

"According to queries, the patient's family has a chicken farm and about 15 chickens had died, as some others fell ill, and the boy slept and played under his stilt house near a chicken coop," a health ministry statement said.

H5N1 influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, and its symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and severe respiratory illness.

The Ministry of Health said bird flu still poses threat to people's health, particularly children, calling on people not to eat ill or dead poultry.

From 2003 to date, there were 75 cases of human infection with H5N1 influenza, including 46 deaths in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.