Three dead after dragon boat capsizes in China
Highlights
Three people have been confirmed dead after a dragon boat capsized in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Xiushan County when the crew on the boat was training for a local dragon boat race, and many of them were not wearing life jackets, reports Xinhua news agency.
After the incident, one person was confirmed dead, and two others were declared missing.
On Sunday morning, the two missing people were also confirmed to have died.
Further investigations are underway.
