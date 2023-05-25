Ties in T20 mode

Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used cricket analogy to describe the rapid upswing in India-Australia ties as he said that the bilateral relations have entered the "T-20 mode". Modi made the comments after holding wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese that focused on further expansion of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The PM also invited Prime Minister Albanese and Australian cricket fans to India for the Cricket World Cup tournament which is taking place in the country later this year. "I am visiting Australia within two months of my friend Prime Minister Albanese's visit to India. This is our sixth meeting in the past one year. This reflects the depth in our comprehensive relations, the convergence in our views and the maturity of our ties," PM Modi said.