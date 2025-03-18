Trump Administration Live Updates: President Criticizes Judge Over Deportation Flights

President Trump escalated his rhetoric against a federal judge overseeing a case involving deportations carried out under a little-known wartime law. Trump labeled the judge, James E. Boasberg, a "Radical Left Lunatic" in a social media post, as administration lawyers argued that the judge had no authority to halt the deportations. Judge Boasberg had issued an order to pause deportations, which the White House is accused of violating by sending over 200 migrants to El Salvador. The judge has now demanded the administration provide additional information by noon as he investigates the situation.

Trump-Putin Call: President Trump is scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday about a U.S.-backed proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The two leaders will discuss a month-long pause in hostilities, contingent on Moscow’s cooperation. Trump indicated that the conversation would touch on power plants and the division of Ukrainian assets.

Government Efficiency Shakeup: In another move by the Trump administration, representatives from the Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, evicted officials at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington on Monday. This follows Trump's directive to dismantle the organization. Institute officials are pushing back, asserting that neither Trump nor Musk have the authority to terminate its operations.

Ana Swanson - March 18, 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke at a conference in Washington this morning focused on protecting U.S. technology from national security threats, particularly from countries like China. Lutnick emphasized a tough stance against China, promising "dramatic increases" in enforcement and penalties for violations. "We’ve had enough of those who profit by supporting those who seek to destroy our way of life," he declared.

Lutnick also revealed that the U.S. plans to incorporate export controls into trade agreements with other countries, urging them to strengthen their own safeguards against technological threats.

Shawn McCreesh:

Just days ago, President Trump made a speech at the Justice Department advocating for laws that would make it illegal to criticize or intimidate judges. However, during yesterday’s White House press briefing, when I pointed out Trump’s frequent criticisms of judges and Elon Musk’s calls for impeachment of judges opposing the administration, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the President had ever called for impeachment. "I have not heard the President talk about impeaching judges," she said, despite Musk’s tweet and the President's past remarks. But now, Trump has called for it himself.