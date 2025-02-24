Live
Just In
Trump Appoints Dan Bongino as FBI Deputy Director
Trump appoints Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director, a role that requires no Senate approval. Bongino steps away from broadcasting to join the FBI.
Former President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that conservative commentator and ex-Secret Service agent Dan Bongino has been selected to serve as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Trump shared the decision on his Truth Social platform, stating that Bongino’s appointment was made by Kash Patel, the recently confirmed FBI director. The deputy director position does not require Senate approval.
“This is great news for law enforcement and the American justice system,” Trump wrote in his post, referring to Bongino as someone deeply committed to the country’s well-being.
Bongino has a background in both law enforcement and media. He worked as a police officer in New York City before joining the U.S. Secret Service, later gaining prominence as a conservative radio host and podcaster.
With his new role in the FBI’s leadership, Bongino is expected to step away from his broadcasting career. Trump noted in his post that Bongino is “willing to leave” his program behind. His podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show,” was ranked 56th in the United States on Spotify’s charts before this announcement.
Bongino’s appointment adds another key figure from Trump’s political circle to the bureau’s leadership, following Patel’s recent confirmation by the Senate.