Trump attacks USAID again

Washington: US President Donald Trump has again claimed that the Biden administration allocated $18 million in funding to India to help with its elections, arguing that the country doesn't need this money. His remarks during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday after he repeatedly attacked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for allocating $21 million in funding to India for "voter turnout". In his speech, Trump also accused India of taking advantage of the US.

“18 million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don’t we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? Voter ID. Wouldn’t that be nice? We’re giving money to India for elections. They don’t need money,” he said. “They take advantage of us pretty good. One of the highest tariff nations in the world...We have a 200 per cent (tariffs) there and then we’re giving them a lot of money to help them with their election,” Trump said.