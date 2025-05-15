Trump is saying the same thing he said about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin said that Indians should not pay attention to what Trump says, just like Americans don’t. Rubin criticized Trump for taking credit for everything, like inventing the internet and curing cancer.

Rubin made these comments in an interview. He said, "Trump likes to take credit for everything. If you ask him, he will say he won the World Cup, invented the internet, and cured cancer. He is doing the same with the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Indians should not listen to him like Americans don't."

Rubin also said that when there is a problem between India and Pakistan, the U.S. tries to help. The U.S. tries to stop a war from getting worse. They have spoken with both India and Pakistan because of the tensions.

India carried out Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. This made tensions between the two countries higher. Later, India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire agreement, which is still in place. Trump is now saying that he helped make this happen, just like he said when he visited Saudi Arabia.

He said his help stopped a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. To calm things down, he suggested that the two countries should have a nice dinner together. He also praised Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for helping with peace talks.



