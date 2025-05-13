Live
Trump Delivers Remarks Following $600 Billion Saudi-U.S. Investment Announcement
Trump speaks in Riyadh after Saudi Arabia pledges \$600B investment in U.S., including a \$142B defense deal with American firms.
Former President Donald Trump addressed an investment forum in Riyadh on Tuesday following the White House’s announcement of a landmark $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to the United States.
The investment package includes a wide range of agreements, spanning defense, technology, energy, and infrastructure. One of the most notable deals is a $142 billion defense agreement that will see American defense firms supply Saudi Arabia with advanced military equipment and services.
Trump’s remarks came shortly after a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where both leaders discussed deepening economic and strategic ties between the two nations.
The White House said the defense portion of the deal involves contributions from over a dozen U.S. companies and is aimed at strengthening the kingdom’s military capabilities. The exact timeline for finalizing the deal has not yet been disclosed.
This announcement represents one of the largest foreign investment pledges in U.S. history and signals a significant step forward in Saudi-U.S. relations.