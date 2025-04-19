  • Menu
Trump escalates Harvard crackdown

WASHINGTON:The Trump administration has frozen $2.3 billion in funding and threatened to revoke visas, tax status and federal contracts amid a sweeping push against elite US universities.

President Donald Trump's administration said on Friday it sought Harvard University's records on foreign funding going back a decade and on some foreign ties, in the government's latest escalation against the educational institution.

