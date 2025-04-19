Live
- SCR to run summer special trains
- Vote according to your conscience: Eatala to GHMC corporators
- ‘BJP fighting to defeat Majlis’ designs in GHMC MLC elections
- Is ‘duplicate Gandhi family’ above the law of land, asks Bandi
- Man arrested for selling fake engine oil; 710 litres worth Rs 3L seized
- Prove your commitment to environment: KTR to PM Modi
- Kavitha demands cancellation of Group-I exams
- HC ruling on Group-I slap on govt face: BRS leader
- With placards & slogans, Muslims call for withdrawal of new Waqf Act
- Threat looms over Telangana’s tallest Jain idol due to quarrying
Trump escalates Harvard crackdown
WASHINGTON:The Trump administration has frozen $2.3 billion in funding and threatened to revoke visas, tax status and federal contracts amid a sweeping push against elite US universities.
President Donald Trump's administration said on Friday it sought Harvard University's records on foreign funding going back a decade and on some foreign ties, in the government's latest escalation against the educational institution.
