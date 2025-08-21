Trump imposed ‘sanctions’ on India to end Ukraine war: WH

Washington: US White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump took several actions, including the secondary tariffs on India, to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

This reiteration comes as a top US official said that India made “huge” profits on the sale of Russian oil during and after the war in Ukraine, and Trump said that his sanctions on New Delhi probably played a role in Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting him.

Addressing a press briefing, Leavitt said, “The President has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions as you seen sanctions on India and other actions as well.

He has made himself very clear that he wants to see this war and he has rejected the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place.”

She asserted that Trump wants to move forward and bring the war in Ukraine to an end as quickly as possible. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, with the former signalling his openness to a trilateral meeting with Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.